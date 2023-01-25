Jyothy Labs Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 612.67 crore, up 13.66% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 612.67 659.20 539.03 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 612.67 659.20 539.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 279.63 387.12 269.18 Purchase of Traded Goods 32.09 43.22 51.59 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 36.91 -38.18 -6.20 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 66.40 69.66 61.90 Depreciation 12.16 13.02 14.45 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses 41.83 41.53 -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 71.45 75.43 101.40 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.20 67.40 46.71 Other Income 15.26 5.34 3.63 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.46 72.74 50.34 Interest 3.21 3.46 3.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.25 69.28 47.34 Exceptional Items -- 7.03 -- P/L Before Tax 84.25 76.31 47.34 Tax 16.86 10.96 9.32 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 67.39 65.35 38.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 67.39 65.35 38.02 Minority Interest -- -0.71 0.41 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 67.39 64.64 38.43 Equity Share Capital 36.72 36.72 36.72 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.84 1.76 1.05 Diluted EPS 1.84 1.76 1.05 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.84 1.76 1.05 Diluted EPS 1.84 1.76 1.05 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited