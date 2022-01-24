Jyothy Labs Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 539.03 crore, up 13.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 539.03 crore in December 2021 up 13.09% from Rs. 476.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.43 crore in December 2021 down 30.48% from Rs. 55.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.79 crore in December 2021 down 24.79% from Rs. 86.14 crore in December 2020.

Jyothy Labs EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.05 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.51 in December 2020.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 139.80 on January 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.63% returns over the last 6 months and -11.69% over the last 12 months.