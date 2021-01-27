MARKET NEWS

Budget 2021

Budget 2021

Jyothy Labs Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 476.62 crore, up 13.27% Y-o-Y

January 27, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jyothy Labs are:

Net Sales at Rs 476.62 crore in December 2020 up 13.27% from Rs. 420.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.28 crore in December 2020 up 18.75% from Rs. 46.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.14 crore in December 2020 up 20.73% from Rs. 71.35 crore in December 2019.

Jyothy Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2019.

Jyothy Labs shares closed at 158.55 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.44% returns over the last 6 months and -0.78% over the last 12 months.

Jyothy Labs
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations476.62504.49420.79
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations476.62504.49420.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials203.67213.01178.29
Purchase of Traded Goods67.8370.4559.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.25-19.62-21.63
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost61.2761.5457.05
Depreciation13.8513.3913.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses35.3030.0125.22
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses56.0361.7356.48
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.9273.9853.11
Other Income6.374.025.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.2978.0058.15
Interest4.235.208.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.0672.8049.28
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax68.0672.8049.28
Tax14.8312.674.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.2360.1345.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.2360.1345.02
Minority Interest2.052.431.53
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates55.2862.5646.55
Equity Share Capital36.7236.7236.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.511.701.27
Diluted EPS1.511.701.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.511.701.27
Diluted EPS1.511.701.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jyothy Labs #Personal Care #Results
first published: Jan 27, 2021 07:11 pm

