Jyothy Labs: Can it add colour to the portfolio?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Jyothy Labs (JLL; CMP: Rs 190; Market capitalisation: Rs 6,970 crore) has a diversified portfolio across four major categories of fabric care, dishwashing, household insecticides (HI) and personal care. Q1FY23 results analysis Revenue growth on a 2- and 3-year CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) basis was 17.5 percent and 12 percent, respectively. For the June quarter, if we exclude the HI business, the revenue growth was 22 percent. (image) JLL was able to strengthen its core business, with a focus on distribution...