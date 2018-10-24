App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jyothy Laboratories Q2 net up 7.21% to Rs 45.34 cr

The company, which makes Ujala fabric whitener, had posted a net profit of Rs 42.29 crore in the year-ago quarter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG firm Jyothy Laboratories on Wednesday reported a 7.21 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 45.34 crore for September quarter.

The company, which makes Ujala fabric whitener, had posted a net profit of Rs 42.29 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 432.36 crore, compared with Rs 410.93 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

"The quarter under review witnessed unexpected flood, landslide and devastation in 11 out of 14 districts of Kerala, which affected our sales adversely. Almost 15 per cent of our total sales used to be from Kerala. The situation now is back to normalcy," it said.

related news

The company's fabric care business, which includes fabric whitener, fabric enhancer, bar soap and detergent powder, posted a net revenue of Rs 171 crore, against Rs 154 crore last year.

The dishwashing segment, including dish wash scrubber and scrubber steel, dish wash bar, liquid and powder, reported a revenue of Rs 143 crore, compared with Rs 125 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

However, the firm's household insecticide business posted a revenue of Rs 50 crore during the quarter, against Rs 62 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Personal care segment's revenue stood at Rs 51 crore, compared with Rs 48 crore last year.

The company's stocks were trading 3.50 per cent higher at Rs 185 apiece on the BSE at 1508 hours, against 0.40 per cent rise in the benchmark.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 03:18 pm

tags #BSE #earnings #Jyothy Laboratories #Results

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.