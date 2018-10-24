Jyothy Laboratories Q2 net up 7.21% to Rs 45.34 cr

FMCG firm Jyothy Laboratories on Wednesday reported a 7.21 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at Rs 45.34 crore for September quarter.

The company, which makes Ujala fabric whitener, had posted a net profit of Rs 42.29 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 432.36 crore, compared with Rs 410.93 crore in the same period last year, the company said in a statement.

"The quarter under review witnessed unexpected flood, landslide and devastation in 11 out of 14 districts of Kerala, which affected our sales adversely. Almost 15 per cent of our total sales used to be from Kerala. The situation now is back to normalcy," it said.

The company's fabric care business, which includes fabric whitener, fabric enhancer, bar soap and detergent powder, posted a net revenue of Rs 171 crore, against Rs 154 crore last year.

The dishwashing segment, including dish wash scrubber and scrubber steel, dish wash bar, liquid and powder, reported a revenue of Rs 143 crore, compared with Rs 125 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

However, the firm's household insecticide business posted a revenue of Rs 50 crore during the quarter, against Rs 62 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Personal care segment's revenue stood at Rs 51 crore, compared with Rs 48 crore last year.

The company's stocks were trading 3.50 per cent higher at Rs 185 apiece on the BSE at 1508 hours, against 0.40 per cent rise in the benchmark.