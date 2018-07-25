App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 01:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jyothy Laboratories Q1 net rises 57.1% to Rs 32.38 cr

Its total income in the quarter under review was at Rs 407.44 crore. It was Rs 363.61 crore of the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Jyothy Lab said in a BSE filing

FMCG firm Jyothy Laboratories today reported a 57.1 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 32.38 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 20.61 crore in the April-June period of 2017-18 fiscal.

The company which is the maker of Ujala fabric whitener, said sales for the quarter ended June 30 is net of Goods and Service Tax (GST).

"However, sales till period ended June 30, 2017 is gross of excise duty. Accordingly, the amounts are not fully comparable," it added.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 224.75 on BSE, down 0.95 per cent from previous close.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 01:18 pm

