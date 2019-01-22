App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 08:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Justdial Q3 net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 57 crore

The company's income increased to Rs 260.86 crore in the October-December period, over Rs 199.37 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Local search engine Justdial on Monday reported two-fold rise in standalone net profit at Rs 57.34 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company had posted net profit of Rs 28.60 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, the company said its "net profit stood at Rs 57.3 crore, up 100.5 percent Y-o-Y".

The company's income increased to Rs 260.86 crore in the October-December period, over Rs 199.37 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

"Pursuant to the approval of directors and members of the company for buyback of equity shares of Rs 220 crore, the company has completed buy-back of 27,50,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 800 per share for an amount aggregating up to Rs 220 crores from the shareholders on a proportionate basis...," the statement said.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 08:10 am

tags #Business #JustDial #Market news #Results

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.