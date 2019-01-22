Justdial Q3 net profit jumps two-fold to Rs 57 crore

Local search engine Justdial on Monday reported two-fold rise in standalone net profit at Rs 57.34 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company had posted net profit of Rs 28.60 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, the company said its "net profit stood at Rs 57.3 crore, up 100.5 percent Y-o-Y".

The company's income increased to Rs 260.86 crore in the October-December period, over Rs 199.37 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

"Pursuant to the approval of directors and members of the company for buyback of equity shares of Rs 220 crore, the company has completed buy-back of 27,50,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 800 per share for an amount aggregating up to Rs 220 crores from the shareholders on a proportionate basis...," the statement said.