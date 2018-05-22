Just Dial’s Q4 net profit soars 53% to Rs 39 crore; sees strong operational show

Driven by strong operational performance, among other factors, Just Dial posted a strong growth of 53 percent in its net profit for the March quarter at Rs 39 crore.

The listings portal had posted a net profit of Rs 25.4 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year.

Its revenues rose 10 percent at Rs 200.5 crore against Rs 181.7 crore year on year.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose over 42 percent at Rs 45.8 crore against Rs 32.2 crore during the March quarter of FY17.

Meanwhile, the operating margin was reported at 22.9 percent, higher than 17.7 percent posted last year.

Traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 111.6 million, up 28.6% YoY and 3.7% QoQ. 70.8% traffic originated on mobile platforms, 21.5% on desktop/ PC and 7.7% on our Voice platform, the company said in a statement.

