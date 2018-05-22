App
May 22, 2018 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Just Dial’s Q4 net profit soars 53% to Rs 39 crore; sees strong operational show

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose over 42 percent at Rs 45.8 crore against Rs 32.2 crore during the March quarter of FY17.

Driven by strong operational performance, among other factors, Just Dial posted a strong growth of 53 percent in its net profit for the March quarter at Rs 39 crore.

The listings portal had posted a net profit of Rs 25.4 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year.

Its revenues rose 10 percent at Rs 200.5 crore against Rs 181.7 crore year on year.

Meanwhile, the operating margin was reported at 22.9 percent, higher than 17.7 percent posted last year.

Traffic

Traffic (unique visitors) for the quarter stood at 111.6 million, up 28.6% YoY and 3.7% QoQ. 70.8% traffic originated on mobile platforms, 21.5% on desktop/ PC and 7.7% on our Voice platform, the company said in a statement.

At 10:46 hrs Just Dial was quoting at Rs 430.45, up Rs 23.15, or 5.68 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 441.80 and an intraday low of Rs 415.55.

