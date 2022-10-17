Just Dial Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.26 crore, up 31.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.26 crore in September 2022 up 31.59% from Rs. 155.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.21 crore in September 2022 up 58.6% from Rs. 32.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.54 crore in September 2022 up 42.69% from Rs. 51.54 crore in September 2021.

Just Dial EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.73 in September 2021.

Just Dial shares closed at 569.90 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.55% returns over the last 6 months and -38.65% over the last 12 months.