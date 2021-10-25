Just Dial Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 155.98 crore, down 6.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 155.98 crore in September 2021 down 6.89% from Rs. 167.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.92 crore in September 2021 down 30.48% from Rs. 47.35 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.54 crore in September 2021 down 27.76% from Rs. 71.35 crore in September 2020.

Just Dial EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.73 in September 2021 from Rs. 7.41 in September 2020.

Just Dial shares closed at 821.15 on October 22, 2021 (NSE)