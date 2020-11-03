Just Dial Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 167.53 crore, down 30.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 167.53 crore in September 2020 down 30.94% from Rs. 242.57 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.35 crore in September 2020 down 38.46% from Rs. 76.94 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.35 crore in September 2020 down 35.95% from Rs. 111.39 crore in September 2019.

Just Dial EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.41 in September 2020 from Rs. 11.86 in September 2019.

Just Dial shares closed at 597.00 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 58.57% returns over the last 6 months and 5.34% over the last 12 months.