Just Dial Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 242.57 crore, up 9.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.57 crore in September 2019 up 9.75% from Rs. 221.03 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.94 crore in September 2019 up 59.03% from Rs. 48.38 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.39 crore in September 2019 up 46.8% from Rs. 75.88 crore in September 2018.

Just Dial EPS has increased to Rs. 11.86 in September 2019 from Rs. 7.18 in September 2018.

Just Dial shares closed at 625.40 on October 22, 2019 (BSE) and has given 12.04% returns over the last 6 months and 28.22% over the last 12 months.