Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 11:59 AM IST

Just Dial Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 221.03 crore, up 13.66% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Just Dial are:

Net Sales at Rs 221.03 crore in September 2018 up 13.66% from Rs. 194.47 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.38 crore in September 2018 up 29.15% from Rs. 37.46 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.88 crore in September 2018 up 27.21% from Rs. 59.65 crore in September 2017.

Just Dial EPS has increased to Rs. 7.18 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.45 in September 2017.

Just Dial shares closed at 455.80 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given 2.19% returns over the last 6 months and 3.66% over the last 12 months.

Just Dial
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 221.03 211.43 194.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 221.03 211.43 194.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 124.11 117.61 108.14
Depreciation 8.44 8.39 9.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.45 36.40 46.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.03 49.03 30.27
Other Income 18.41 8.23 20.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.44 57.26 50.32
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.44 57.26 50.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.44 57.26 50.32
Tax 19.06 18.73 12.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 48.38 38.53 37.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 48.38 38.53 37.46
Equity Share Capital 67.42 67.40 67.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.18 5.72 5.45
Diluted EPS 7.17 5.71 5.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.18 5.72 5.45
Diluted EPS 7.17 5.71 5.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 11:50 am

