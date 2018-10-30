Just Dial Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 221.03 crore, up 13.66% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 221.03 crore in September 2018 up 13.66% from Rs. 194.47 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.38 crore in September 2018 up 29.15% from Rs. 37.46 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.88 crore in September 2018 up 27.21% from Rs. 59.65 crore in September 2017.

Just Dial EPS has increased to Rs. 7.18 in September 2018 from Rs. 5.45 in September 2017.

Just Dial shares closed at 455.80 on October 29, 2018 (NSE) and has given 2.19% returns over the last 6 months and 3.66% over the last 12 months.