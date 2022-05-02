 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Just Dial Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.67 crore, down 5.13% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Just Dial are:

Net Sales at Rs 166.67 crore in March 2022 down 5.13% from Rs. 175.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.14 crore in March 2022 down 34.05% from Rs. 33.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.19 crore in March 2022 down 41.75% from Rs. 50.11 crore in March 2021.

Just Dial EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.65 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.43 in March 2021.

Just Dial shares closed at 859.00 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.70% returns over the last 6 months and -1.63% over the last 12 months.

Just Dial
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 166.67 158.89 175.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 166.67 158.89 175.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 143.55 129.61 117.63
Depreciation 6.93 7.27 9.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.16 24.06 23.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.97 -2.05 25.12
Other Income 35.23 28.55 15.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.26 26.50 40.69
Interest 1.67 2.10 1.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.59 24.40 38.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.59 24.40 38.92
Tax -1.55 5.00 5.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.14 19.40 33.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.14 19.40 33.57
Equity Share Capital 83.61 83.59 61.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 2.32 5.43
Diluted EPS 2.61 2.29 5.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.65 2.32 5.43
Diluted EPS 2.61 2.29 5.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
