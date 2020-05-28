Just Dial Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 234.95 crore, up 1.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 234.95 crore in March 2020 up 1.16% from Rs. 232.26 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.07 crore in March 2020 up 21.61% from Rs. 62.55 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.51 crore in March 2020 up 23.54% from Rs. 91.07 crore in March 2019.

Just Dial EPS has increased to Rs. 11.70 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.62 in March 2019.

Just Dial shares closed at 356.20 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.75% returns over the last 6 months and -49.13% over the last 12 months.