Just Dial Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.60 crore, up 12.21% Y-o-Y

Jul 15, 2022 / 11:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Just Dial are:

Net Sales at Rs 185.60 crore in June 2022 up 12.21% from Rs. 165.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.35 crore in June 2022 down 1273.58% from Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 51.59 crore in June 2022 down 1019.61% from Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2021.

Just Dial shares closed at 572.75 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.00% returns over the last 6 months and -48.26% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 185.60 166.67 165.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 185.60 166.67 165.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 148.95 143.55 112.10
Depreciation 6.98 6.93 8.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.25 29.16 70.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.42 -12.97 -25.69
Other Income -59.99 35.23 22.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -58.57 22.26 -2.90
Interest 1.26 1.67 1.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -59.83 20.59 -4.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -59.83 20.59 -4.39
Tax -11.48 -1.55 -0.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -48.35 22.14 -3.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -48.35 22.14 -3.52
Equity Share Capital 84.24 83.61 62.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.75 2.65 -0.57
Diluted EPS -5.69 2.61 -0.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.75 2.65 -0.57
Diluted EPS -5.69 2.61 -0.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

