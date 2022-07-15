Just Dial Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.60 crore, up 12.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Just Dial are:
Net Sales at Rs 185.60 crore in June 2022 up 12.21% from Rs. 165.41 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.35 crore in June 2022 down 1273.58% from Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 51.59 crore in June 2022 down 1019.61% from Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2021.
Just Dial shares closed at 572.75 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.00% returns over the last 6 months and -48.26% over the last 12 months.
|
|Just Dial
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|185.60
|166.67
|165.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|185.60
|166.67
|165.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|148.95
|143.55
|112.10
|Depreciation
|6.98
|6.93
|8.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|28.25
|29.16
|70.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.42
|-12.97
|-25.69
|Other Income
|-59.99
|35.23
|22.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-58.57
|22.26
|-2.90
|Interest
|1.26
|1.67
|1.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-59.83
|20.59
|-4.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-59.83
|20.59
|-4.39
|Tax
|-11.48
|-1.55
|-0.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-48.35
|22.14
|-3.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-48.35
|22.14
|-3.52
|Equity Share Capital
|84.24
|83.61
|62.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.75
|2.65
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-5.69
|2.61
|-0.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.75
|2.65
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-5.69
|2.61
|-0.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
