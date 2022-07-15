Just Dial Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.60 crore, up 12.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.60 crore in June 2022 up 12.21% from Rs. 165.41 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.35 crore in June 2022 down 1273.58% from Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 51.59 crore in June 2022 down 1019.61% from Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2021.

Just Dial shares closed at 572.75 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.00% returns over the last 6 months and -48.26% over the last 12 months.