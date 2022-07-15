English
    Just Dial Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.60 crore, up 12.21% Y-o-Y

    July 15, 2022 / 11:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Just Dial are:

    Net Sales at Rs 185.60 crore in June 2022 up 12.21% from Rs. 165.41 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.35 crore in June 2022 down 1273.58% from Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 51.59 crore in June 2022 down 1019.61% from Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2021.

    Just Dial shares closed at 572.75 on July 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.00% returns over the last 6 months and -48.26% over the last 12 months.

    Just Dial
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations185.60166.67165.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations185.60166.67165.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost148.95143.55112.10
    Depreciation6.986.938.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.2529.1670.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.42-12.97-25.69
    Other Income-59.9935.2322.79
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-58.5722.26-2.90
    Interest1.261.671.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-59.8320.59-4.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-59.8320.59-4.39
    Tax-11.48-1.55-0.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-48.3522.14-3.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-48.3522.14-3.52
    Equity Share Capital84.2483.6162.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.752.65-0.57
    Diluted EPS-5.692.61-0.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.752.65-0.57
    Diluted EPS-5.692.61-0.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

