you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Just Dial Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 240.17 crore, up 13.59% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Just Dial are:

Net Sales at Rs 240.17 crore in June 2019 up 13.59% from Rs. 211.43 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.27 crore in June 2019 up 48.64% from Rs. 38.53 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.30 crore in June 2019 up 45.16% from Rs. 65.65 crore in June 2018.

Just Dial EPS has increased to Rs. 8.84 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.72 in June 2018.

Just Dial shares closed at 725.90 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 30.41% over the last 12 months.

Just Dial
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Net Sales/Income from operations240.17232.26211.43
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations240.17232.26211.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost134.01129.60117.61
Depreciation13.638.278.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses41.9243.8336.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.6150.5649.03
Other Income31.0632.248.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.6782.8057.26
Interest1.790.09--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax79.8882.7157.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax79.8882.7157.26
Tax22.6120.1618.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities57.2762.5538.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period57.2762.5538.53
Equity Share Capital64.7764.7667.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--933.87--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.849.625.72
Diluted EPS8.789.615.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.849.625.72
Diluted EPS8.789.615.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 23, 2019 10:50 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Just Dial #Miscellaneous #Results

