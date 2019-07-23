Just Dial Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 240.17 crore, up 13.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.17 crore in June 2019 up 13.59% from Rs. 211.43 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.27 crore in June 2019 up 48.64% from Rs. 38.53 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 95.30 crore in June 2019 up 45.16% from Rs. 65.65 crore in June 2018.

Just Dial EPS has increased to Rs. 8.84 in June 2019 from Rs. 5.72 in June 2018.

Just Dial shares closed at 725.90 on July 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 50.79% returns over the last 6 months and 30.41% over the last 12 months.