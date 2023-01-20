 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Just Dial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 221.37 crore, up 39.32% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 01:03 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Just Dial are:

Net Sales at Rs 221.37 crore in December 2022 up 39.32% from Rs. 158.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.27 crore in December 2022 up 287.99% from Rs. 19.40 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.36 crore in December 2022 up 191.26% from Rs. 33.77 crore in December 2021.

Just Dial EPS has increased to Rs. 8.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.32 in December 2021.

Just Dial shares closed at 678.50 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.98% returns over the last 6 months and -16.76% over the last 12 months.

Just Dial
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 221.37 205.26 158.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 221.37 205.26 158.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 167.32 162.47 129.61
Depreciation 8.47 7.71 7.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.93 25.75 24.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.65 9.33 -2.05
Other Income 71.24 56.50 28.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.89 65.83 26.50
Interest 2.25 1.55 2.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 87.64 64.28 24.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 87.64 64.28 24.40
Tax 12.37 12.07 5.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.27 52.21 19.40
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.27 52.21 19.40
Equity Share Capital 84.31 84.30 83.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.93 6.19 2.32
Diluted EPS 8.86 6.15 2.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.93 6.19 2.32
Diluted EPS 8.86 6.15 2.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
