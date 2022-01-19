MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Just Dial Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 158.89 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y

January 19, 2022 / 11:48 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Just Dial are:

Net Sales at Rs 158.89 crore in December 2021 down 6.28% from Rs. 169.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.40 crore in December 2021 down 61.15% from Rs. 49.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.77 crore in December 2021 down 50.72% from Rs. 68.53 crore in December 2020.

Just Dial EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.08 in December 2020.

Close

Just Dial shares closed at 839.60 on January 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.54% returns over the last 6 months and 25.88% over the last 12 months.

Just Dial
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations158.89155.98169.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations158.89155.98169.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost129.61118.77111.67
Depreciation7.277.1610.48
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.0621.2619.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.058.7927.67
Other Income28.5535.5930.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.5044.3858.05
Interest2.101.581.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.4042.8056.43
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax24.4042.8056.43
Tax5.009.886.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.4032.9249.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.4032.9249.94
Equity Share Capital83.5983.5561.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.324.738.08
Diluted EPS2.294.647.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.323.948.08
Diluted EPS2.294.647.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Just Dial #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jan 19, 2022 11:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.