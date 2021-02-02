Just Dial Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 169.54 crore, down 27.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 169.54 crore in December 2020 down 27.98% from Rs. 235.42 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.94 crore in December 2020 down 19.49% from Rs. 62.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.53 crore in December 2020 down 26.65% from Rs. 93.43 crore in December 2019.

Just Dial EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.08 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.55 in December 2019.

Just Dial shares closed at 603.35 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 64.76% returns over the last 6 months and 10.27% over the last 12 months.