you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Just Dial Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 235.42 crore, up 3.81% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Just Dial are:

Net Sales at Rs 235.42 crore in December 2019 up 3.81% from Rs. 226.78 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.03 crore in December 2019 up 8.18% from Rs. 57.34 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.43 crore in December 2019 up 4.64% from Rs. 89.29 crore in December 2018.

Just Dial EPS has increased to Rs. 9.55 in December 2019 from Rs. 8.50 in December 2018.

Just Dial shares closed at 579.90 on January 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.11% returns over the last 6 months and 22.24% over the last 12 months.

Just Dial
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Net Sales/Income from operations235.42242.57226.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations235.42242.57226.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost133.31136.53125.82
Depreciation12.8212.968.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.0638.7845.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.2354.3046.66
Other Income26.3844.1334.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax80.6198.4380.74
Interest2.552.260.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax78.0696.1780.70
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax78.0696.1780.70
Tax16.0319.2323.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities62.0376.9457.34
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period62.0376.9457.34
Equity Share Capital64.8764.8567.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.5511.868.50
Diluted EPS9.4911.778.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.5511.868.50
Diluted EPS9.4911.778.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jan 21, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Just Dial #Miscellaneous #Results

