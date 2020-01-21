Just Dial Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 235.42 crore, up 3.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 235.42 crore in December 2019 up 3.81% from Rs. 226.78 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.03 crore in December 2019 up 8.18% from Rs. 57.34 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.43 crore in December 2019 up 4.64% from Rs. 89.29 crore in December 2018.

Just Dial EPS has increased to Rs. 9.55 in December 2019 from Rs. 8.50 in December 2018.

Just Dial shares closed at 579.90 on January 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.11% returns over the last 6 months and 22.24% over the last 12 months.