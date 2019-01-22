Just Dial Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 226.78 crore, up 15.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 226.78 crore in December 2018 up 15.24% from Rs. 196.79 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.34 crore in December 2018 up 100.49% from Rs. 28.60 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.29 crore in December 2018 up 81.74% from Rs. 49.13 crore in December 2017.

Just Dial EPS has increased to Rs. 8.50 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.25 in December 2017.

Just Dial shares closed at 474.40 on January 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.78% returns over the last 6 months and -21.44% over the last 12 months.