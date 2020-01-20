Just Dial Q3 profit rises 6% to Rs 60.68 cr

Digital directory firm Just Dial on January 20 posted a 5.8 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 60.68 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a profit of Rs 57.31 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations increased by 3.8 per cent to Rs 235.42 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 226.78 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

The company also announced 100 per cent acquisition of its subsidiary MYJD Private Limited.

Shares of Just Dial closed at Rs 579.65, down by 2.01 per cent, at BSE on Monday.