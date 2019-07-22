App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 09:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Just Dial Q1 net profit up 48.6% to Rs 57.29 cr

Revenue from operations grew 13.5 per cent to Rs 240.1 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 211.4 crore in the same period previous year, it added.

Local search platform Just Dial on July 22 said its consolidated net profit increased 48.6 per cent to Rs 57.29 crore in June 2019 quarter. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 38.54 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations grew 13.5 per cent to Rs 240.1 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 211.4 crore in the same period previous year, it added.

The company said its traffic (quarterly unique visitors) grew 24.6 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2019-20 to 156.1 million users.

Mobile traffic (quarterly unique visitors) grew 35.5 per cent year-on-year to 125.1 million users in the quarter under review.

The cash and investments stood at Rs 1,397.1 crore as on June 30, 2019.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 09:44 pm

tags #Business #Just Dial #Results

