Just Dial Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 205.26 crore, up 31.59% Y-o-Y

Oct 17, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Just Dial are:

Net Sales at Rs 205.26 crore in September 2022 up 31.59% from Rs. 155.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.16 crore in September 2022 up 58.49% from Rs. 32.91 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.49 crore in September 2022 up 42.62% from Rs. 51.53 crore in September 2021.

Just Dial EPS has increased to Rs. 6.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.72 in September 2021.

Just Dial shares closed at 569.90 on October 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.55% returns over the last 6 months and -38.65% over the last 12 months.

Just Dial
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 205.26 185.60 155.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 205.26 185.60 155.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 162.47 148.95 118.77
Depreciation 7.71 6.98 7.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.80 28.26 21.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.28 1.41 8.78
Other Income 56.50 -59.99 35.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.78 -58.58 44.37
Interest 1.55 1.26 1.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.23 -59.84 42.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.23 -59.84 42.79
Tax 12.07 -11.48 9.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.16 -48.36 32.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.16 -48.36 32.91
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 52.16 -48.36 32.91
Equity Share Capital 84.30 84.24 83.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.19 -5.75 4.72
Diluted EPS 6.14 -5.69 4.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.19 -5.75 3.94
Diluted EPS 6.14 -5.69 4.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 17, 2022 11:11 am
