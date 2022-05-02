Just Dial Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 166.67 crore, down 5.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.67 crore in March 2022 down 5.13% from Rs. 175.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.05 crore in March 2022 down 34.32% from Rs. 33.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.10 crore in March 2022 down 41.93% from Rs. 50.11 crore in March 2021.

Just Dial EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.64 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.43 in March 2021.

Just Dial shares closed at 859.00 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.70% returns over the last 6 months and -1.63% over the last 12 months.