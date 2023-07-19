English
    Just Dial Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 246.98 crore, up 33.07% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Just Dial are:

    Net Sales at Rs 246.98 crore in June 2023 up 33.07% from Rs. 185.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.40 crore in June 2023 up 272.46% from Rs. 48.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.09 crore in June 2023 up 328.86% from Rs. 51.60 crore in June 2022.

    Just Dial EPS has increased to Rs. 9.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.75 in June 2022.

    Just Dial shares closed at 794.75 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.72% returns over the last 6 months and 39.45% over the last 12 months.

    Just Dial
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations246.98232.53185.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations246.98232.53185.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost182.55172.26148.95
    Depreciation10.049.006.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.7427.0728.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.6524.201.41
    Other Income81.4074.16-59.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.0598.36-58.58
    Interest1.942.611.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax106.1195.75-59.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax106.1195.75-59.84
    Tax22.7112.15-11.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities83.4083.60-48.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period83.4083.60-48.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates83.4083.60-48.36
    Equity Share Capital85.0384.3284.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.849.92-5.75
    Diluted EPS9.809.83-5.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.849.92-5.75
    Diluted EPS9.809.83-5.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:41 am

