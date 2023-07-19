Just Dial Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 246.98 crore, up 33.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 246.98 crore in June 2023 up 33.07% from Rs. 185.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.40 crore in June 2023 up 272.46% from Rs. 48.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.09 crore in June 2023 up 328.86% from Rs. 51.60 crore in June 2022.

Just Dial EPS has increased to Rs. 9.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.75 in June 2022.

Just Dial shares closed at 794.75 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.72% returns over the last 6 months and 39.45% over the last 12 months.