Just Dial Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 165.41 crore, up 1.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.41 crore in June 2021 up 1.83% from Rs. 162.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2021 down 104.22% from Rs. 83.32 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2021 down 95.1% from Rs. 114.40 crore in June 2020.

Just Dial shares closed at 1,107.05 on July 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.97% returns over the last 6 months and 194.66% over the last 12 months.