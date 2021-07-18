Just Dial Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 165.41 crore, up 1.83% Y-o-Y
July 18, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Just Dial are:
Net Sales at Rs 165.41 crore in June 2021 up 1.83% from Rs. 162.43 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2021 down 104.22% from Rs. 83.32 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.61 crore in June 2021 down 95.1% from Rs. 114.40 crore in June 2020.
Just Dial shares closed at 1,107.05 on July 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.97% returns over the last 6 months and 194.66% over the last 12 months.
|Just Dial
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|165.41
|175.68
|162.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|165.41
|175.68
|162.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|112.10
|117.63
|107.78
|Depreciation
|8.51
|9.42
|11.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.49
|23.51
|17.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.69
|25.12
|25.85
|Other Income
|22.79
|15.57
|76.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.90
|40.69
|102.76
|Interest
|1.49
|1.77
|1.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.39
|38.92
|101.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.39
|38.92
|101.27
|Tax
|-0.87
|5.35
|17.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.52
|33.57
|83.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.52
|33.57
|83.32
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.52
|33.57
|83.32
|Equity Share Capital
|62.28
|61.88
|64.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|5.43
|12.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|5.29
|12.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|5.43
|12.84
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|5.29
|12.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited