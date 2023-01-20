Just Dial Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 221.37 crore, up 39.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.37 crore in December 2022 up 39.32% from Rs. 158.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.32 crore in December 2022 up 288.45% from Rs. 19.39 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.41 crore in December 2022 up 191.5% from Rs. 33.76 crore in December 2021.

Just Dial EPS has increased to Rs. 8.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.32 in December 2021.

Just Dial shares closed at 678.50 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.98% returns over the last 6 months and -16.76% over the last 12 months.