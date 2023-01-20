English
    Just Dial Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 221.37 crore, up 39.32% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Just Dial are:

    Net Sales at Rs 221.37 crore in December 2022 up 39.32% from Rs. 158.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.32 crore in December 2022 up 288.45% from Rs. 19.39 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.41 crore in December 2022 up 191.5% from Rs. 33.76 crore in December 2021.

    Just Dial EPS has increased to Rs. 8.93 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.32 in December 2021.

    Just Dial shares closed at 678.50 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.98% returns over the last 6 months and -16.76% over the last 12 months.

    Just Dial
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations221.37205.26158.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations221.37205.26158.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost167.32162.47129.61
    Depreciation8.477.717.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.8825.8024.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.709.28-2.06
    Other Income71.2456.5028.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.9465.7826.49
    Interest2.251.552.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax87.6964.2324.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax87.6964.2324.39
    Tax12.3712.075.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities75.3252.1619.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period75.3252.1619.39
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates75.3252.1619.39
    Equity Share Capital84.3184.3083.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.936.192.32
    Diluted EPS8.876.142.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.936.192.32
    Diluted EPS8.876.142.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:22 pm