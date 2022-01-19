Just Dial Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 158.89 crore, down 6.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.89 crore in December 2021 down 6.28% from Rs. 169.54 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.39 crore in December 2021 down 61.17% from Rs. 49.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.76 crore in December 2021 down 50.73% from Rs. 68.52 crore in December 2020.

Just Dial EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.08 in December 2020.

Just Dial shares closed at 839.60 on January 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.54% returns over the last 6 months and 25.88% over the last 12 months.