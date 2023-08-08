Jupiter Wagons Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 753.19 crore, up 154.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 753.19 crore in June 2023 up 154.97% from Rs. 295.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.60 crore in June 2023 up 374.18% from Rs. 13.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.55 crore in June 2023 up 216.63% from Rs. 31.44 crore in June 2022.

Jupiter Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2022.

Jupiter Wagons shares closed at 221.95 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 122.84% returns over the last 6 months and 277.79% over the last 12 months.