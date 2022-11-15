 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jupiter Wagons Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.72 crore, up 65.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jupiter Wagons are:

Net Sales at Rs 416.72 crore in September 2022 up 65.28% from Rs. 252.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.06 crore in September 2022 up 48.16% from Rs. 16.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.62 crore in September 2022 up 46.26% from Rs. 34.61 crore in September 2021.

Jupiter Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in September 2021.

Jupiter Wagons shares closed at 80.80 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.35% returns over the last 6 months and 131.19% over the last 12 months.

Jupiter Wagons
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 416.72 295.40 252.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 416.72 295.40 252.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 300.63 267.76 191.93
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 11.25 -51.25 -12.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.40 9.25 8.19
Depreciation 6.59 6.04 5.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.80 39.59 30.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.05 24.02 28.43
Other Income 0.99 1.17 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.03 25.19 28.77
Interest 7.15 5.58 4.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 36.89 19.60 24.62
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 36.89 19.60 24.62
Tax 12.40 6.42 8.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.49 13.19 16.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.49 13.19 16.26
Minority Interest 0.00 0.11 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.43 -0.38 -0.03
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.06 12.92 16.24
Equity Share Capital 387.45 387.45 89.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 0.33 0.42
Diluted EPS 0.62 0.33 0.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 0.33 0.62
Diluted EPS 0.62 0.33 0.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
