    Jupiter Wagons Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.72 crore, up 65.28% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jupiter Wagons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 416.72 crore in September 2022 up 65.28% from Rs. 252.13 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.06 crore in September 2022 up 48.16% from Rs. 16.24 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.62 crore in September 2022 up 46.26% from Rs. 34.61 crore in September 2021.

    Jupiter Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in September 2021.

    Jupiter Wagons shares closed at 80.80 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.35% returns over the last 6 months and 131.19% over the last 12 months.

    Jupiter Wagons
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations416.72295.40252.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations416.72295.40252.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials300.63267.76191.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.25-51.25-12.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.409.258.19
    Depreciation6.596.045.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.8039.5930.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.0524.0228.43
    Other Income0.991.170.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.0325.1928.77
    Interest7.155.584.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.8919.6024.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.8919.6024.62
    Tax12.406.428.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.4913.1916.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.4913.1916.26
    Minority Interest0.000.110.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.43-0.38-0.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.0612.9216.24
    Equity Share Capital387.45387.4589.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.620.330.42
    Diluted EPS0.620.330.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.620.330.62
    Diluted EPS0.620.330.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Jupiter Wagons #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am