Jupiter Wagons Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 416.72 crore, up 65.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 416.72 crore in September 2022 up 65.28% from Rs. 252.13 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.06 crore in September 2022 up 48.16% from Rs. 16.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.62 crore in September 2022 up 46.26% from Rs. 34.61 crore in September 2021.

Jupiter Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in September 2021.

Jupiter Wagons shares closed at 80.80 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 49.35% returns over the last 6 months and 131.19% over the last 12 months.