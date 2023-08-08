English
    Jupiter Wagons Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 753.19 crore, up 154.97% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jupiter Wagons are:Net Sales at Rs 753.19 crore in June 2023 up 154.97% from Rs. 295.40 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.86 crore in June 2023 up 386.46% from Rs. 12.92 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 99.03 crore in June 2023 up 217.1% from Rs. 31.23 crore in June 2022.
    Jupiter Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2022.Jupiter Wagons shares closed at 221.95 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 122.84% returns over the last 6 months and 277.79% over the last 12 months.
    Jupiter Wagons
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations753.19711.70295.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations753.19711.70295.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials586.09535.37267.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.6113.91-51.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.2511.319.25
    Depreciation6.556.196.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.6658.8839.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.2686.0324.02
    Other Income2.221.011.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.4887.0425.19
    Interest8.378.725.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.1178.3219.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.1178.3219.60
    Tax21.0538.356.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.0639.9713.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.0639.9713.19
    Minority Interest0.000.000.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.21-0.76-0.38
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates62.8639.2112.92
    Equity Share Capital399.49387.45387.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.601.010.33
    Diluted EPS1.601.010.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.601.010.33
    Diluted EPS1.601.010.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:42 am

