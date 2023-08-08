Jupiter Wagons Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 753.19 crore, up 154.97% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 753.19 711.70 295.40 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 753.19 711.70 295.40 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 586.09 535.37 267.76 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.61 13.91 -51.25 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.25 11.31 9.25 Depreciation 6.55 6.19 6.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 61.66 58.88 39.59 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.26 86.03 24.02 Other Income 2.22 1.01 1.17 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 92.48 87.04 25.19 Interest 8.37 8.72 5.58 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.11 78.32 19.60 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 84.11 78.32 19.60 Tax 21.05 38.35 6.42 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 63.06 39.97 13.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 63.06 39.97 13.19 Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.11 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.21 -0.76 -0.38 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 62.86 39.21 12.92 Equity Share Capital 399.49 387.45 387.45 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.60 1.01 0.33 Diluted EPS 1.60 1.01 0.33 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.60 1.01 0.33 Diluted EPS 1.60 1.01 0.33 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited