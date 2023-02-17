 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jupiter Wagons Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 644.43 crore, up 115.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jupiter Wagons are:

Net Sales at Rs 644.43 crore in December 2022 up 115.78% from Rs. 298.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.59 crore in December 2022 up 391.25% from Rs. 9.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.06 crore in December 2022 up 236.31% from Rs. 24.40 crore in December 2021.

Jupiter Wagons
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 644.43 416.72 285.59
Other Operating Income -- -- 13.06
Total Income From Operations 644.43 416.72 298.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 476.32 300.63 241.56
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 20.48 11.25 -7.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.99 10.40 8.48
Depreciation 6.15 6.59 5.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.49 44.80 33.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 74.00 43.05 16.65
Other Income 1.92 0.99 1.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 75.91 44.03 18.50
Interest 7.43 7.15 4.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.48 36.89 13.76
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 68.48 36.89 13.76
Tax 22.66 12.40 4.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.82 24.49 9.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.82 24.49 9.15
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.23 -0.43 -0.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 44.59 24.06 9.08
Equity Share Capital 387.45 387.45 89.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.16 0.62 1.02
Diluted EPS 1.16 0.62 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.16 0.62 1.02
Diluted EPS 1.16 0.62 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
