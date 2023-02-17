Jupiter Wagons Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 644.43 crore, up 115.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 644.43 crore in December 2022 up 115.78% from Rs. 298.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.59 crore in December 2022 up 391.25% from Rs. 9.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.06 crore in December 2022 up 236.31% from Rs. 24.40 crore in December 2021.