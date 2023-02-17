Jupiter Wagons Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 644.43 crore, up 115.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 644.43 crore in December 2022 up 115.78% from Rs. 298.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.59 crore in December 2022 up 391.25% from Rs. 9.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.06 crore in December 2022 up 236.31% from Rs. 24.40 crore in December 2021.

Jupiter Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2021.

Jupiter Wagons shares closed at 106.10 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.42% returns over the last 6 months and 153.83% over the last 12 months.