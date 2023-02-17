English
    Jupiter Wagons Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 644.43 crore, up 115.78% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jupiter Wagons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 644.43 crore in December 2022 up 115.78% from Rs. 298.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.59 crore in December 2022 up 391.25% from Rs. 9.08 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 82.06 crore in December 2022 up 236.31% from Rs. 24.40 crore in December 2021.

    Jupiter Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in December 2021.

    Jupiter Wagons shares closed at 106.10 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.42% returns over the last 6 months and 153.83% over the last 12 months.

    Jupiter Wagons
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations644.43416.72285.59
    Other Operating Income----13.06
    Total Income From Operations644.43416.72298.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials476.32300.63241.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.4811.25-7.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.9910.408.48
    Depreciation6.156.595.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.4944.8033.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.0043.0516.65
    Other Income1.920.991.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.9144.0318.50
    Interest7.437.154.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax68.4836.8913.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax68.4836.8913.76
    Tax22.6612.404.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.8224.499.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.8224.499.15
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.23-0.43-0.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates44.5924.069.08
    Equity Share Capital387.45387.4589.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.160.621.02
    Diluted EPS1.160.62--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.160.621.02
    Diluted EPS1.160.62--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:33 am