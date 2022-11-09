Jupiter Infomed Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 14% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 up 642.42% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2022 up 2100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Jupiter Infomed EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 20.40 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.63% returns over the last 6 months and -10.53% over the last 12 months.