Jupiter Infomed Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 90.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 90.4% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 down 126.67% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021 down 107.14% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 23.15 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -15.51% returns over the last 6 months and -22.32% over the last 12 months.