    Jupiter Infomed Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 1611.29% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jupiter Infomedia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 1611.29% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 80.06% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

    Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 21.06 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.04% returns over the last 6 months and 7.72% over the last 12 months.

    Jupiter Infomedia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.110.110.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.110.110.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.010.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.090.04
    Depreciation0.070.010.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.030.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.03-0.09
    Other Income0.070.130.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.030.10-0.06
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.030.10-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.030.10-0.06
    Tax-0.020.02-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.08-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.08-0.04
    Equity Share Capital10.0210.0210.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.08-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.010.08-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.08-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.010.08-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 08:35 pm