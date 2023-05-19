Jupiter Infomed Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 1611.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 1611.29% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 80.06% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 up 200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 21.06 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.04% returns over the last 6 months and 7.72% over the last 12 months.