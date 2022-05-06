 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jupiter Infomed Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 169.57% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 10:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jupiter Infomedia are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 169.57% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 47.72% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 22.40 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.75% returns over the last 6 months and -10.04% over the last 12 months.

Jupiter Infomedia
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.01 0.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.01 0.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 0.00 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.03 0.03
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.03 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 -0.08 -0.10
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.05 0.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 -0.05 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.06 -0.05 0.00
Tax -0.03 -0.01 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.04 -0.04 -0.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.04 -0.04 -0.02
Equity Share Capital 10.02 10.02 10.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.04 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.04 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.04 -0.04 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.04 -0.04 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

