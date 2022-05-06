Jupiter Infomed Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 169.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 169.57% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 47.72% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 down 233.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 22.40 on May 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.75% returns over the last 6 months and -10.04% over the last 12 months.