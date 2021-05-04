MARKET NEWS

Jupiter Infomed Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 97.27% Y-o-Y

May 04, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jupiter Infomedia are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 97.27% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 up 58.45% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 up 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 27.85 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.94% returns over the last 6 months and 3.34% over the last 12 months.

Jupiter Infomedia
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations0.000.000.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.000.000.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.030.030.06
Depreciation0.030.030.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.030.030.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.10-0.10-0.06
Other Income0.090.09-0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.01-0.08
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.01-0.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.00-0.01-0.08
Tax0.02-0.03-0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.020.02-0.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.020.02-0.06
Equity Share Capital10.0210.0210.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.020.02-0.06
Diluted EPS-0.020.02-0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.020.02-0.06
Diluted EPS-0.020.02-0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Jupiter Infomed #Jupiter Infomedia #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: May 4, 2021 02:43 pm

