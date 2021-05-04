Jupiter Infomed Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 97.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in March 2021 down 97.27% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 up 58.45% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 up 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 27.85 on May 03, 2021 (BSE) and has given -1.94% returns over the last 6 months and 3.34% over the last 12 months.