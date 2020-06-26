Jupiter Infomed Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 44.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in March 2020 down 44.62% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020 down 133.07% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 114.29% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 30.85 on June 25, 2020 (BSE) and has given -42.28% returns over the last 6 months and -48.37% over the last 12 months.