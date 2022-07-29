Jupiter Infomed Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, up 57.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2022 up 57.14% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 865.22% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022 down 250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 18.15 on July 28, 2022 (BSE)