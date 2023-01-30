Jupiter Infomed Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 1310.53% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.11 0.01 0.01 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.11 0.01 0.01 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 0.00 0.00 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.09 0.06 0.03 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.02 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.03 0.04 0.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.11 -0.08 Other Income 0.13 0.30 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.10 0.19 -0.05 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.10 0.19 -0.05 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.10 0.19 -0.05 Tax 0.02 0.07 -0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.08 0.13 -0.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.08 0.13 -0.04 Equity Share Capital 10.02 10.02 10.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.08 0.13 -0.04 Diluted EPS 0.08 0.13 -0.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.08 0.13 -0.04 Diluted EPS 0.08 0.13 -0.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited