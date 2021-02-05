Jupiter Infomed Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 95.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in December 2020 down 95.22% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 331.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 50% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Jupiter Infomed EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2019.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 30.35 on February 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given -11.26% returns over the last 6 months and -40.49% over the last 12 months.