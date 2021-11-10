Jupiter Infomed Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore, up 768.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.79 crore in September 2021 up 768.76% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2021 up 60.53% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2020.

Jupiter Infomed EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in September 2020.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 23.15 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given -15.51% returns over the last 6 months and -22.32% over the last 12 months.