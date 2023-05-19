English
    Jupiter Infomed Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, up 285.7% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Jupiter Infomedia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2023 up 285.7% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 up 847.15% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2023 up 1492% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    Jupiter Infomed EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2022.

    Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 21.06 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.04% returns over the last 6 months and 7.72% over the last 12 months.

    Jupiter Infomedia
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.790.110.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.790.110.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.010.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.34--0.41
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.10---0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.460.090.17
    Depreciation0.180.010.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.030.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.47-0.03-0.29
    Other Income2.830.13-0.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.300.10-0.32
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.290.10-0.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.290.10-0.32
    Tax0.640.02-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.660.08-0.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.660.08-0.32
    Minority Interest-1.07--0.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.590.08-0.21
    Equity Share Capital10.0210.0210.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.580.08-0.21
    Diluted EPS1.580.08-0.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.580.08-0.21
    Diluted EPS1.580.08-0.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 19, 2023 06:13 pm