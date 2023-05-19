Jupiter Infomed Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, up 285.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in March 2023 up 285.7% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2023 up 847.15% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.48 crore in March 2023 up 1492% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

Jupiter Infomed EPS has increased to Rs. 1.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2022.

Jupiter Infomed shares closed at 21.06 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.04% returns over the last 6 months and 7.72% over the last 12 months.